Commander conveys gratitude to Germany for its continuous support of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, conveyed his gratitude to a German military delegation on Thursday for their country's continued support of the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces.

Barzani tweeted on Thursday that he "visited many historical and touristic sites, Shanidar cave, Barzani Genocide Monument, and #BarzaniNationalMemorial" in the Barzan region with Col. Alexander Stühmer, Commander of German Forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Iraq.

"We conveyed our gratitude for their continuous support to #Kurdistan and the #Peshmerga," he added.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also received a delegation from the German parliament that included lawmakers Max Lucks and Kassem Taher Saleh on Thursday.

The prime minister thanked Germany for its support and assistance to the Kurdistan Region.

Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has supplied the Peshmerga with arms in the past to help it defend the Kurdistan Region against the militant group.

During the ISIS war, Germany supplied Peshmerga forces with MILAN anti-tank missiles, G36 assault rifles, and AFT Dingo infantry mobility vehicles.

The German Bundestag agreed in January to extend the German army's mission in Iraq until October 2022.