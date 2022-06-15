Politics

KRG continues to preserve and defend the rights of all components in the region: PM Barzani

author_image Mustafa Shilani
The Kurdistan Region's Council of Ministers meeting, June 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
The Kurdistan Region's Council of Ministers meeting, June 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Coexistence Iraq Baghdad KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Kurdistan Region Minister for Negotiations with the Federal Government, Khalid Shwani, presented the results of a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation’s visit to the Office of Financial Supervision in Baghdad.

The council affirmed its firm position on “continuing negotiations and discussions with the federal government to solve the outstanding problems between the region and Baghdad within the framework of the constitution.”

Photo: KRG
Photo: KRG

In another part of the meeting, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee concerned with “solving the problem of property belonging to Christian brothers and sisters presented the minutes of the committee, which included several decisions and proposals.”

Prime Minister Barzani said that the KRG continues to preserve and defend the rights of all components, including the Christian citizens of the region, especially since respect, tolerance, and coexistence are among the valued features of the Kurdistan Region and a source of pride.

The prime minister ordered all ministries to prevent any encroachment or appropriation of Christian property. Furthermore, no individual, group, or entity, under any name, is allowed to attempt to harm the principle of coexistence and inflict injustice and domination over fellow citizens.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive