KRG continues to preserve and defend the rights of all components in the region: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Kurdistan Region Minister for Negotiations with the Federal Government, Khalid Shwani, presented the results of a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation’s visit to the Office of Financial Supervision in Baghdad.

The council affirmed its firm position on “continuing negotiations and discussions with the federal government to solve the outstanding problems between the region and Baghdad within the framework of the constitution.”

In another part of the meeting, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee concerned with “solving the problem of property belonging to Christian brothers and sisters presented the minutes of the committee, which included several decisions and proposals.”

Prime Minister Barzani said that the KRG continues to preserve and defend the rights of all components, including the Christian citizens of the region, especially since respect, tolerance, and coexistence are among the valued features of the Kurdistan Region and a source of pride.

The prime minister ordered all ministries to prevent any encroachment or appropriation of Christian property. Furthermore, no individual, group, or entity, under any name, is allowed to attempt to harm the principle of coexistence and inflict injustice and domination over fellow citizens.