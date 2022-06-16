KRG submits third report on reform progress to parliament 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has submitted another report on the progress of its reforms to the Kurdistan Parliament.

The report outlines the reforms carried out so far in various public sectors.

The Kurdistan Region's 1st and 2nd Support Forces' financial accounts are now integrated into the Ministry of Peshmerga, meaning they are receiving their salaries and benefits from the government.

And the security reform has been done in cooperation with the US-led coalition against ISIS, the report noted.

The coalition supports the KRG's efforts to unify all its Peshmerga forces under one command and modernize its capabilities.

Following the implementation of Reform Law No. (2) of 2020, the number of unified brigades has risen from 14 units to 19, according to the report. Over 56,000 members of Peshmerga forces are now registered at the ministry.

Through its biometric system, the KRG has been able to cut all the public salaries and pensions that have been received illegally.

More than $685 million has been returned to the public treasury thanks to financial reforms, the 31-page report disclosed.

Over $28 million provided in loans for projects has been returned to the government.

Passed by the Kurdistan Parliament in 2020, the reform law was enacted in July of the same year. The government periodically submits the progress it has made in a comprehensive report to lawmakers.

On numerous occasions, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has reiterated his cabinet's continued efforts to implement the reform program, saying the lengthy process would not bear results overnight.