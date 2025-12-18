KDP Names Senior Negotiating Delegation Ahead of Baghdad Government Formation Talks

The KDP has named its senior negotiating delegation, including Fadhil Mirani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, ahead of critical government formation talks in Baghdad, leveraging its 27 elected seats and over one million votes.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – As Iraq moves toward an intensive phase of negotiations to form its next federal government, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has named the members of its high-level delegation tasked with conducting talks in Baghdad with Iraqi political blocs and stakeholders, informed political sources revealed.

According to the sources, the KDP’s negotiating team comprises senior and influential figures within the party, reflecting the weight the party intends to bring to the upcoming discussions. The delegation includes Fadhil Mirani, Secretary of the KDP Political Bureau’s Executive Committee; Fuad Hussein, member of the Political Bureau and Iraq’s current Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nawzad Hadi, a senior party figure and head of KDP organizational affairs in Mosul; and Omed Sabah, a leading member of the party.

The move comes as preparations intensify for the official launch of negotiations among the election-winning forces, with the KDP seeking to shape a shared vision for the formation of the next cabinet in a manner that ensures political stability across the country.

Entering the talks with considerable electoral and political leverage, the KDP is regarded as a key player in the post-election landscape. Results from the most recent parliamentary elections indicate that the party secured the support of more than one million Iraqi voters nationwide.

That popular backing translated into 27 directly elected seats in the Iraqi Council of Representatives, in addition to five quota seats calculated within the KDP’s electoral list. This outcome positions the party as the largest and most cohesive political force in the Kurdistan Region and a decisive actor in Iraq’s broader political equation as negotiations over government formation get underway.