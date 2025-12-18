Widespread Condemnation After Racist Chants Target Leyla Zana at Turkish Football Match

During the match, some Bursaspor fans used offensive language targeting Zana, drawing widespread criticism across the political spectrum.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Several political parties and public figures in Turkey have strongly condemned racist and insulting chants directed at prominent Kurdish politician Leyla Zana during a football match between Bursaspor and Somaspor, describing the incident as a troubling reminder of persistent anti-Kurdish sentiment despite ongoing peace efforts.

The incident occurred as the peace process and renewed discussions on resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey have begun, raising concerns that deeply rooted chauvinistic attitudes remain unchanged in some segments of society. During the match, some Bursaspor fans used offensive language targeting Zana, drawing widespread criticism across the political spectrum.

Pervin Buldan, a member of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation to Imrali, said the insults were unacceptable and could not be justified under any circumstances. She stressed that the party firmly rejects the language used against Zana.

DEM Party MP Serhat Eren described the chants as a result of long-standing anti-Kurdish hatred that has gone unpunished for years, warning that tolerance of such behavior only deepens social divisions.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Inan Akgun Alp strongly condemned the incident, labeling it a racist attack and calling on authorities to take immediate legal action against those responsible.

HUDA PAR board member Seyhmus Tanrikulu also criticized the incident, warning against attempts to normalize racism and fascism under the guise of football. “Such a collective disgrace has never been witnessed in sports,” he said, questioning the silence of prosecutors and politicians.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP Suna Kepolu Ataman rejected the insults as well, stating that actions framed as patriotism but rooted in hate aim to undermine the peace process.

CHP MP Sezgin Tanrıkulu emphasized that Zana remains a source of pride for her people, adding that she will continue to advocate for peace, coexistence, and friendship in Turkey despite ongoing racism and hate speech.

The incident has reignited calls for stronger action against racism in sports and in public life, with lawmakers urging accountability and a renewed commitment to peace and social cohesion.