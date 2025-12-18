Barzani Charity Foundation Expands Aid to Returning Families in Western Kurdistan’s Afrin

Barzani Charity Foundation, distributed emergency food and hygiene aid to over 400 returning families in Western Kurdistan’s Afrin, part of ongoing relief efforts to support returnees facing severe economic hardship.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) continues to intensify its humanitarian response in Afrin, Western Kurdistan (northern Syria), providing urgent assistance to families returning from displacement amid harsh living conditions and limited resources.

As part of its ongoing relief campaigns, BCF, in cooperation with the international humanitarian organization Khalsa Aid, distributed emergency aid to more than 400 families who have recently returned to their homes and properties in the Shiye (Sheikh Hadid) subdistrict and its surrounding villages.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Silvana Omar, a member of the Barzani Charity Foundation, said the latest campaign targeted newly returned families in the area. “Today, in cooperation with Khalsa Aid, we are delivering assistance to more than 400 families of recent returnees in the center of Sheikh Hadid subdistrict and its villages,” she said.

Omar explained that each family received two aid packages: one containing essential food items and the other including hygiene and sanitation supplies. She added that the foundation has so far assisted more than 650 families in the Shiye area, aiming to help them stabilize and rebuild their lives after returning home.

The assistance comes at a time when returnees are grappling with severe economic challenges, marked by extremely low incomes and scarce resources. Many families are struggling to meet basic needs despite returning to their lands after prolonged displacement.

One beneficiary expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting the scale of hardship facing local residents. “We thank the Barzani Foundation for standing by us. Our needs are many, and the financial situation here is almost nonexistent—below zero,” he said. “Families are returning to their land but facing a very difficult reality. Without this aid, the situation would be much worse.”

BCF’s latest efforts build on a sustained humanitarian presence in Afrin. On Nov. 28, 2025, the foundation assisted hundreds of displaced families and vulnerable children across the Afrin region. In partnership with Khalsa Aid and in coordination with the Afrin Administration of Social Affairs, BCF distributed food baskets and hygiene items to 200 returning families in Afrin city center. A day earlier, the foundation, working with the Azar Foundation for Children of the World, provided school bags, stationery, and clothing to 100 orphaned children as part of a broader plan to support 250 orphans along the Afrin border area.

The Barzani Charity Foundation was also among the first humanitarian organizations to enter Afrin following the devastating Feb. 6, 2023 earthquake. Since then, its teams have maintained a continuous presence in the area, focusing on alleviating suffering, supporting displaced and returning families, and contributing to stability by providing the basic conditions for dignified living wherever possible.