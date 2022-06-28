2 university professors gunned down by dismissed student in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two university professors were shot dead in Erbil early Tuesday by a student who was dismissed from Soran University, local authorities announced.

Dr. Kawan Ismael, the dean of the law faculty at Salahaddin University-Erbil, was shot five times on campus. A staff member at the reception was also wounded in the shooting, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told a press conference.

The staff member's condition is stable, the governor added.

Ismael succumbed to his wounds after being admitted to an emergency hospital for treatment.

The alleged assailant also gunned down Dr. Idres Hamakhan of the engineering faculty, according to a security source speaking to Kurdistan 24.

According to the source, the suspect had issues with Hamakhan's wife, a university lecturer at Soran University.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani described the incident as “heart-wrenching” while extending his condolences to the families of the professors on Tuesday.

In addition to praising the security forces for the swift arrest of the suspect, he called on the Ministry of Interior to tighten control over unlicensed weapons and bring criminals to justice.

The student was previously dismissed from Soran University, the governor said, without elaborating on the reason for that dismissal.

The suspect was arrested by the security forces early Tuesday morning.

He had previously tried to get admitted into Salahaddin University-Erbil, but his attempts proved futile, a source told Kurdistan 24.