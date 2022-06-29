'Kurdistan Region is a very important partner for India': Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region is a very important partner of India, the country's Ambassador to Iraq, Prashant Pise, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

"Kurdistan is a very important partner for India, and we share a very strong relationship," Pisa told Kurdistan 24. "We have very strong political, economic, and cultural relations with the Kurdistan Region."

"We want to enhance our business partnership with Kurdistan Region," he added.

Ambassador Pise pointed out that many "Indians are working here in the Kurdistan Region at the levels of workers and highly skilled professionals, and they are effectively contributing to developing the region's economy."

He also pointed out that India exports food materials, including rice and lentils, to the Kurdistan Region and that Indian pharmaceutical companies operate in the capital Erbil.

"We want to further enhance the trade and economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and India by bringing more Indian companies and businesses to invest in the Kurdistan Region," Pise said.

Pise revealed that "they will do that through bringing more business delegations from India to Kurdistan and invite Kurdish business delegations to visit India to participate in the Indian trade fairs and exhibitions."

"Our visa policy is very simple, we issue business visas for Kurdistan people in two days, and there will be no delay in the process," he said.

"I encourage Kurds to visit India for tourism as well as there is a lot to see in India."

