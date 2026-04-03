Iran Warns UN Security Council Ahead of Delayed Vote on Hormuz Shipping Protection

Speaking prior to the session, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any measures by “aggressors and their supporters,” including actions within the Council, would further escalate tensions.

2026-04-03 09:55

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran has cautioned the United Nations Security Council against taking what it described as “provocative action,” ahead of a planned vote on a draft resolution addressing security in the Strait of Hormuz—a vote that was later postponed indefinitely.

Speaking prior to the session, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any measures by “aggressors and their supporters,” including actions within the Council, would further escalate tensions.

The Security Council had been scheduled to vote Friday on a Bahrain-backed draft resolution proposing the authorization of “defensive” force to safeguard commercial shipping in the Strait, according to the body’s official program. However, the vote was later delayed, with no new date announced.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and gas shipments, has been largely closed since the outbreak of hostilities following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, significantly disrupting international energy flows.

The proposed resolution received backing from the United States and several Gulf nations affected by the near-blockade. However, key members of the 15-nation Council, including Russia, China, and France, raised objections to earlier versions of the draft, contributing to the postponement.