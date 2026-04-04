Feyli Kurds’ Rights Must Be Restored, Says Kurdistan Region President

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marks the 46th anniversary of the Feyli Kurds’ genocide, urging Iraq to restore their citizenship, return seized assets, and honor their sacrifice, calling the past a lesson for coexistence and justice.

2026-04-04 10:59

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nechirvan Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday issued a statement marking the 46th anniversary of the genocide and deportation of Feyli Kurds under the former Iraqi regime, emphasizing the federal government’s responsibility to restore their citizenship and seized property.

In his message, Barzani described the events as a series of crimes in which hundreds of thousands of Feyli Kurds were deported, tens of thousands disappeared, and individuals faced execution, killing, arrest, or expulsion solely because of their Kurdish identity, according to the statement. He noted that their wealth and property were stripped away, and that these actions constituted a “racist Ba’athist genocide” recognized by the Iraqi High Criminal Court.

Barzani called for both material and moral compensation for the victims and their families, saying the federal government “must fulfill its duty… and restore their citizenship and property to them.” He also highlighted the ongoing significance of the Feyli Kurds’ struggle, loyalty, and sacrifices for the Kurdish nation, stating that these contributions “will forever be a source of pride” for the people of Kurdistan.

The president’s statement extended greetings and respect to the families of the Feyli Kurdish martyrs and all other martyrs of Kurdistan, emphasizing remembrance of their suffering and resilience.

Barzani underscored that the commemoration serves as a reminder of Iraq’s past errors and a lesson for building a future based on coexistence and mutual acceptance. He affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to continue supporting affected individuals and providing necessary assistance.

The announcement comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government maintains calls for acknowledgment of historical injustices against Feyli Kurds and urges federal authorities to implement court-mandated measures, including restitution and the restoration of civil rights.

Saturday’s message reiterates the official recognition of the genocide and deportation of Feyli Kurds and the continuing call for compensation and restitution by the federal government.