President Barzani Honors Feyli Kurds’ Struggle on 46th Genocide Anniversary

President Barzani commemorates the 46th anniversary of the Feyli Kurds’ genocide, honoring victims, recalling past injustices, and highlighting their enduring role in Kurdistan’s struggle and unity.

2026-04-04 10:42

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Saturday issued a statement marking the 46th anniversary of the genocide of the Feyli Kurds, describing April 4 as a “somber day” in the calendar of the Kurdish people.

In his message, President Barzani recalled the suffering, displacement, and denial of rights endured by Feyli Kurds under the former Iraqi regime.

President Barzani’s statement noted that thousands of young Feyli Kurds were killed, tens of thousands of families were expelled, and citizenship was revoked as part of systematic policies targeting the community.

“It marks the commemoration of the genocide of our Feyli brothers and sisters who faced oppression, massacre, and injustice because of their Kurdish identity,” he said.

The president emphasized the role of Feyli Kurds in supporting the broader Kurdish liberation movement, writing that their contributions “will never be forgotten” and that the community “remains a beloved part of the people of Kurdistan.”

He also called on the Iraqi state to provide compensation for the hardships experienced by the Feyli population.

President Barzani concluded the statement by sending greetings to the “pure souls of the Feyli Kurdish martyrs and all the martyrs of Kurdistan,” underscoring the ongoing recognition of their sacrifices within the Kurdish community.

The commemoration comes amid continued regional attention to historical grievances suffered by ethnic minorities in Iraq, with the Feyli Kurds’ expulsion and persecution during the former regime remaining a focal point for human rights advocates and local political leaders.

Saturday’s message reiterates the official position of the Kurdistan Regional Government in recognizing the genocide and advocating for redress.

The president’s statement formally marks April 4 as a day of remembrance for the Feyli Kurdish community and reinforces calls for state acknowledgment and reparations for past injustices.

The text of President Barzani’s message: