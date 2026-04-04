PM Barzani Urges Compensation for Feyli Kurds on Genocide Anniversary

The Prime Minister renewed calls for compensation, citing Iraq’s legal obligations toward victims of the Baath-era campaigns.

2026-04-04 10:10

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday called on Iraq’s federal government to fulfill its legal and constitutional obligations to compensate victims of the Baath-era campaigns against Feyli Kurds, marking the 46th anniversary of what Iraqi courts have recognized as genocide.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PM Barzani said the campaigns carried out by previous Iraqi regimes, particularly under the Baath government, led to the killing, forced displacement, disappearance, and dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Feyli Kurdish citizens.

He stated that Baghdad bears responsibility to provide appropriate compensation to the families of those affected, including the relatives of victims of the Feyli Kurdish genocide, as well as those impacted by chemical attacks, the Anfal campaign, and other abuses committed under the former Iraqi regime.

“The federal government must appropriately compensate the families and relatives of the martyrs and the affected Feyli Kurds,” PM Barzani said in the statement, which also referenced broader categories of victims from the Baath period.

The Prime Minister issued the message as part of commemorations marking the anniversary of the events that began in early April 1980, when the Iraqi Baath regime launched a widespread campaign targeting Feyli Kurds in Baghdad and other areas of central and southern Iraq.

According to historical accounts cited in the statement, hundreds of thousands of Feyli Kurdish citizens were expelled to Iran during the campaign under the pretext of alleged Iranian origin. Iraqi authorities at the time revoked their citizenship and confiscated homes, property, and financial assets.

The statement also noted that more than 20,000 Feyli Kurdish youths were arrested during the campaign and subsequently buried in mass graves.

In 2010, Iraq’s High Criminal Court formally recognized the actions against the Feyli Kurds as crimes of genocide. However, PM Barzani indicated that many victims and their families have yet to receive compensation or redress.

The Prime Minister emphasized that addressing these claims remains a legal and constitutional obligation for the federal government, framing the issue within Iraq’s broader responsibility toward victims of past state-led abuses.

At the conclusion of his message, PM Barzani paid tribute to those who died during the campaigns, stating, “On this somber anniversary, we bow in respect and reverence to the pure souls of the Feyli Kurdish martyrs and all the martyrs of Kurdistan.”

Commemorations of the Feyli Kurdish genocide are held annually in the Kurdistan Region and among Kurdish communities, serving as a reminder of the events and the ongoing demands for accountability and compensation.

PM Barzani reiterated that compensation for victims remains outstanding, urging federal authorities to act in accordance with established legal obligations.

The call comes amid continued efforts by Kurdish officials to secure recognition and restitution for victims of the Baath-era policies, including those affected by forced displacement, property seizures, and mass killings.

The statement did not specify a timeline or mechanism for compensation but underscored the need for action in line with Iraq’s constitutional framework and previous legal rulings.

PM Barzani’s remarks centered on the anniversary as an occasion to reaffirm demands for justice and restitution for those impacted by the campaigns.