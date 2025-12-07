Kurdistan Region Records Varied Rainfall Levels as Winter Weather Intensifies

The highest rainfall was recorded in the Barzan area with 30.4 mm, marking one of the heaviest showers of the season so far. In contrast, the lowest level was in Chamchamal district, where only drizzle was observed.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region released detailed rainfall data on Sunday, reporting significant variation in precipitation levels across the region over 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the report, the highest rainfall was recorded in the Barzan area with 30.4 mm, marking one of the heaviest showers of the season so far. In contrast, the lowest level was in Chamchamal, where only drizzle was observed.

The full breakdown of rainfall amounts is as follows:

Erbil city: 2.9 mm

Pirmam district: 7.1 mm

Duhok city: 6.9 mm

Zakho Independent Administration: 14.7 mm

Chamchamal district: Drizzle

Shamamk sub-district: 1.1 mm

Akre district: 13 mm

Amedi district: 0.2 mm

Bamerne village: 13.4 mm

Barzan area: 30.4 mm

Haji Omaran sub-district: 1.8 mm

Khabat district: 8.4 mm

Soran city center: 4.4 mm

Seasonal rainfall gradually increased across the Kurdistan Region yesterday as winter approaches. Meteorologists noted that early winter precipitation is vital for replenishing groundwater, supporting agriculture, and mitigating the effects of prolonged periods of drought seen in recent years.

The latest round of showers is expected to contribute positively to soil moisture levels and water reserves, though experts emphasize the need for sustained rainfall throughout the season to fully compensate for past shortages.

The General Directorate of Meteorology continues to monitor weather developments and is expected to release further updates as winter conditions progress.