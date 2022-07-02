Bodies of three migrants who drowned in the Aegean Sea to be repatriated to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan Region) – A Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) official announced on Saturday that three bodies of Kurdish migrants who drowned in the Aegean Sea will be returned today.

Halgurd Massoud Salayi, an advisor to the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations told Kurdistan 24 that the bodies of three Kurdish migrants, including two children, one five-year old, and one nine-year old will be repatriated this afternoon

They died attempting to cross Greek waters on December 21st last year. A total of 17 bodies of migrants who have tragically drowned in the Aegean Sea have been returned to the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, sixteen bodies have returned to Kurdistan who drowned trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK.

The search and repatriation of the bodies of Kurdish migrants who went missing in the Aegean sea in December continues in coordination with the Greek Government.

Many Kurds have attempted to migrate to Europe with the help of smuggler networks due to the lack of job opportunities in the Kurdistan Region amidst worsening economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and regularly cutting the budget of the Kurdistan Region from Baghdad.

In December last year, dozens of refugees and migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off the island of Folegandros, the Guardian reported. Kurds were among the victims of the tragedy.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously said that his cabinet is taking all necessary measures to crack down on smuggling networks in the autonomous region. Moreover, the KRG has worked to identify migrants who drowned in the English channel.



