Ammar al-Hakim reaffirms he will not participate in the next Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) and head of the National State Forces Alliance, reaffirmed on Saturday that he is not participating in the next Iraqi government.

In a speech during a gathering in Babil province, Hakim called on Kurdish leaders to agree on a candidate for the presidency or at least a mechanism for nominating the next president to be decided during the first parliament session in the coming days.

He indicated that the Shiite Coordinating Framework (SCF) is serious about nominating a prime minister and proceeding with the formation of the national service government.

“The Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) is close to nominating a candidate for Iraq’s next prime minister,” read a statement from the media office of Nouri Al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law coalition, last Monday.

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc of parliament, Viyan Sabri, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that no date has yet been scheduled for the Iraqi parliament to elect the country’s next president.

“Talks are currently ongoing among the political parties for scheduling a date for holding a parliament session to elect the president,” she said.

Last Monday, the SCF called on the KDP and the PUK to agree on a single presidential candidate.

