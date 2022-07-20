Kurdistan Region PM condemns ‘reckless artillery attack’ on summer resort in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani on Wednesday, strongly condemned the shelling attack on Zakho’s Parkhe tourist resort, killing 9 civilians and injuring another 26.

Barzani said in a statement “I’m appalled by the reckless artillery attack on a summer resort in Zakho today which resulted in civilians’ casualties, and condemn it in the strongest terms.”

“I have sent Health Minister and spoken to Head of Zakho’s independent administration to make available all the resources necessary for the wounded and the families who have lost loved ones,” Barzani added.

Barzani indicated that “there is no justification for attacks on civilians. This has happened far too often, and must stop. We’re coordinating with the federal government in Baghdad for a thorough investigation.”

Barzani also pointed out that Kurdistan Region “has been repeatedly dragged into violence by the infighting between Turkey and PKK. It has cost our citizens unnecessary pain, suffering and anxiety. This has to end.”

“My thoughts are with all the families tonight,” Barzani concluded.

Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho, on Wednesday reported that the death toll of the bombing of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

