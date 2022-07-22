UN Secretary-General condemns deadly artillery attack in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday night condemned the deadly artillery attack that killed nine civilians and injured 23 more in the Kurdistan Region's Zakho on Wednesday.

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement that Guterres called for a "prompt and thorough investigation" into Wednesday's tragedy.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres condemns deadly artillery shelling in Kurdistan Region of Iraq, that reportedly killed eight civilians and injured 23 others. https://t.co/350H7g3CVl — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) July 21, 2022

The investigation should "determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure accountability."

Moreover, the UN Secretary-General offered his condolences to the families of the nine civilian victims and wished "the injured a speedy recovery."

Several leading Western countries, including Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, have condemned or offered condolences to the victims.

Several UN agencies, including UNICEF and UNAMI, also condemned the attack.

A small number of Iraqi demonstrators gathered in front of the UN office in Erbil on Thursday and called for an end to attacks on civilians in Iraq.

The Iraqi government has officially blamed Turkey for the attack. Turkey denies involvement.

The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, in an interview with Kurdistan 24 on Thursday, rejected the Turkish denial, underlining that Ankara is "behind the attack".

"Turkey's denial of irresponsibility is a black joke that Iraqi diplomacy will not accept," he said.

Moreover, he added that Iraq might request the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session to discuss the recent Turkish actions.