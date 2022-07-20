UNAMI condemns artillery shelling in Duhok, calls for thorough investigation of the attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the Turkish bombing of the Parkhi tourist resort in Duhok, calling for a comprehensive investigation and emphasizing respect for Iraq's sovereignty.

Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho, on Wednesday reported that the death toll of the bombing of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

"We strongly condemn the deadly artillery shelling today in Zakho district of Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan Region, that reportedly killed 8 civilians and injured 23 others. The mission expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the mission said in a statement.

The statement added "Civilians are once again suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons. under international law, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population. Therefore, we call for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack, and emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq must be respected at all times."

For her part, the UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in her latest briefing to the UN Security Council, "what are we looking at? Shelling and missiles as the new normal for Iraq? This is a very risky way to advance interests, and on which further weaken the State of Iraq."

“UNAMI urges all parties to cease these violations without delay,” the statement concluded.