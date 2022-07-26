Kurdistan Region’s Erbil and Amedi cities described as within ’15 places to visit in Middle East’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Erbil city and Amedi district in Duhok are among the 15 place to visit in middle east that’ll “surprise you right away,” according Travel Triangle website.

According to an article published on the website “the Middle East is beautiful, surreal and attracts all kinds of avid wanderers,” as it pinpoints fifteen locations within middle east to visit.

The article describes the city of Amedi as “a picturesque Kurdish village. Nestled on the flat-topped mountain, Amedi has a rich history as many ancient civilizations and communities and has invaded this place.”

“Mythologically, Amedi is believed to be the home of three wise men, who walked to Bethlehem to see Jesus Christ right after his birth. A scenic and serene place to visit in Middle East, Amedi attracts travelers of all kinds,” the article added.

The article also mentions Kurdistan Region’s city of Erbil, saying “Middle-East has many ancient cities of the world which have retained their glory for ages. Among the ancient places to see in Middle East, Erbil is a popular choice.”

“Erbil is the most populous city of Iraq and the commercial capital of Kurdistani Region of Iraq. With relics of ancient palaces, museums and public squares, Erbil look attractive and gorgeous,” the article concluded.

The Kurdistan Region’s four provinces regularly host thousands of tourists from abroad and other parts of Iraq as they escape from the scorching summer heat. Other times of the year have also seen a steady increase in tourism.