5 Iraqi soldiers killed by IED in Diyala province 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least five Iraqi soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) while en route to reinforce an army outpost under ISIS attack in Diyala province on Tuesday, according to a Peshmerga source in the area.

Suspected ISIS militants attacked and temporarily occupied an Iraqi Army outpost in Kashakawl village in Khanaqin’s Qaratapa subdistrict on Tuesday night, a Peshmerga official told Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the soldiers retreated from their positions and called for reinforcements. An Iraqi Army convoy was dispatched to the area. However, it struck an IED planted by the militants while en route. The ensuing explosion killed five of the soldiers and wounded five others.

Police in Qaratapa similarly confirmed that the attack had taken place and caused causalities.

ISIS has long exploited a large security vacuum between Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the area to launch attacks against civilians and security forces.

Iraqi and Kurdish forces have launched joint operations and shared intelligence to prevent these attacks.

The Kurdistan Region has repeatedly insisted on forming joint brigades with the Iraqi Army to patrol these areas and deny ISIS any sanctuary.