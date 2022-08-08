Turkish Army attacks border villages in Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish Army attacked border villages near Qamishlo, Derbisiye, and Amude in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on Monday morning.

The Media Center of the Internal Security Forces (known as Asayish in Kurdish) stated that the Turkish Army targeted the village of Tel Ziwan in the countryside of Qamishli, the village of Khanika in the countryside of Amude, and the town of Zirgan (Abu Rasin in Arabic).

Moreover, the Turkish Army bombed the village of Çetelê near Derbisiye (known as Al-Darbasiya in Arabic).

Turkey has recently increased drone attacks and shelling. It has also threatened to launch another cross-border operation in northern Syria.

Until now, Russia and the United States have not greenlit any new Turkish operation. However, neither country has intervened to halt Turkish shelling or drone strikes in northeast Syria.

In a statement on Sunday, the SDF held both countries responsible, pointing out that they are guarantors of separate October 2019 ceasefire agreements with Turkey to stop fighting between the SDF and Turkey.

On Aug. 6, four people, including two children, were killed in a Turkish drone strike.

On Sunday, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said that Turkey carried out 66 drone strikes in northern Syria this year.

The attacks have killed 31 people and injured 77 others.