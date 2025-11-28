Israeli Raid in Southern Syria Sparks Deadly Clashes and Regional Condemnations

An Israeli raid in Southern Syria triggered deadly clashes, wounding six Israeli soldiers and killing 13 people according to Syrian media. Syria, Qatar, and Jordan condemned the operation as a violation of sovereignty, while Israel said it targeted militants planning attacks.

3 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – A pre-dawn Israeli raid on the Syrian village of Beit Jinn early Friday triggered intense armed clashes, airstrikes, and a series of regional diplomatic condemnations, after six Israeli soldiers were wounded — three of them seriously — and at least 13 people were reported killed by Israeli strikes, according to Syrian media.

The Israeli military said soldiers from the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade launched the operation shortly before 3 a.m. to arrest two brothers affiliated with al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya (Islamic Group), claiming intelligence indicated they were preparing attacks on Israel and had previously launched rockets across the border.

According to the IDF, the two men were detained in their beds without resistance. However, as the force began withdrawing from Beit Jinn — located roughly seven kilometers east of the Israeli border — it came under fire from unidentified gunmen. The IDF said soldiers returned fire and called in helicopter and drone support, while fighter jets carried out strikes on predetermined targets.

Syrian outlets reported no fewer than 13 deaths resulting from the Israeli strikes, while the IDF acknowledged killing an unspecified number of gunmen. During the clashes, Israeli troops also detained another Syrian suspect who ran toward their position.

The operation came amid Israeli preparations for possible attacks originating from Syrian territory, either by state forces or independent armed groups, according to Israeli assessments referenced in the military briefing.

Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, issued a series of sharply worded statements on X, calling the Israeli raid “a treacherous attack” and “a grave threat to regional peace and security.”

Al-Shibani said:

“We condemn in the strongest terms the treacherous Israeli aggression on the town of Beit Jinn, which targeted peaceful civilians. The continued attacks constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security and require a firm international stance.”

He added that what occurred was “a crime in every sense of the word,” stressing Syria’s right to defend its land and people “by all legitimate means under international law and the UN Charter.”

Calling for international accountability, al-Shibani urged the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and the Arab and Islamic nations to assume their responsibilities in the face of what he described as ongoing violations.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, stating: “The blood of the innocent in Beit Jinn will only reinforce our commitment to all our rightful claims.”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli incursion “in the strongest possible terms,” stating that the operation — and the accompanying bombardment that caused civilian casualties — constituted “a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and of international and humanitarian law.”

Doha reaffirmed its “full solidarity with Syria”, calling for an immediate international intervention to halt such attacks, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Jordan also denounced the operation, describing it as an “egregious assault” on the residents of Beit Jinn.

In its statement, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Amman’s unwavering support for Syria’s security, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, calling on the international community to assume its legal and moral duties by compelling Israel to halt what it described as “provocative and unlawful attacks.”

The statement also reiterated the necessity of upholding international law, respecting state sovereignty, and ending all forms of intervention in Syria’s internal affairs.

The raid — carried out in the early hours of Friday — has intensified fears of a widening confrontation along the Israeli-Syrian frontier, particularly at a time when Israeli officials publicly warn of the possibility of attacks from Syrian territory.

While the Israeli military has not disclosed the number of gunmen killed during the clashes, the reported 13 deaths and the sweeping regional condemnations underscore the gravity of the operation.

As of Friday afternoon, neither side announced further engagements, while condemnations from Arab capitals continued to mount.