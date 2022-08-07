Security

SDF holds US and Russia responsible for increased Turkish drone strikes

Turkish drone attacks have continued in northeast Syria despite ceasefire agreements.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A car was targeted by a Turkish drone strike on Saturday evening in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishlo causing casualties (Photo: Hawar News Agency).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a statement on Sunday blamed the United States and Russia for not stopping Turkish drone strikes in northeast Syria.

On Sunday evening, four people were killed by a Turkish drone strike in the al-Sina’a neighbourhood of Qamishlo. One SDF fighter, two children and one adult were killed in the attack.

The SDF in a statement said that these drone attacks wouldn’t have happened without a greenlight from the Russia and the United States.

Turkish drone attacks have continued in northeast Syria despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States implemented in October 2019 to halt fighting between Turkey and the SDF.

The SDF said that both ceasefire guarantors are “primarily responsible for these Turkish aggressions.”

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said in a tweet that this is the 66th drone attack on Northeast Syria this year.

“Such attacks have killed 31 people and injured 77 others,” the RIC said.

Seven civilians were killed in these attacks, and 38 civilians were injured. Moreover, at least nine children have been killed or injured by Turkish drone attacks in 2022.

 

