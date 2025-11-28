PKK Leader Ocalan Calls for SDF to Join Syrian Army

PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan proposed integrating SDF forces into Syria's army while retaining Kurdish internal security structures, during a message relayed from Imrali prison.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has outlined a detailed vision for resolving the Kurdish question in Syria, calling for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to be incorporated into the formal Syrian army while retaining their own internal security structures. His message also warned of what he described as international efforts to obstruct reconciliation and “undermine the peace process” in Türkiye.

The remarks were delivered through a new message disclosed by Gulistan Kilic, a member of the Peace Commission in the Turkish Parliament and a DEM Party lawmaker, who revealed the key points of the commission’s recent visit to Ocalan on Imrali Island.

According to the information shared from the visit, Ocalan’s proposal centered on the impact of Syria’s political landscape on the broader peace process. He insisted that the March 10 agreement must be implemented, emphasizing that SDF forces should enter the framework of the Syrian army under the condition that Kurds maintain their own internal security apparatus to protect their regions.

In another part of his message, Ocalan assessed the recent statements and positions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli regarding the peace process. He stressed that several influential international actors oppose Kurdish–Turkish reconciliation and are actively working to derail ongoing efforts.

His message emerged at a time when renewed political engagement is underway both in Türkiye and Syria, accompanied by heightened calls from Kurdish political leaders for transparency, democratization, and broader participation in peace initiatives.

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Spokesperson Aysegul Dogan on Thursday urged complete transparency regarding the recent Imrali meeting, describing it as “historic” for advancing a democratic solution to the Kurdish issue.

“This meeting represents the first direct contact established with the primary interlocutor for a democratic solution,” Dogan stated at a press conference. “We believe this dialogue will strengthen and accelerate the process.”

She reiterated her party’s call for the minutes of the meeting to be made public, arguing that the Turkish people should have full access to the commission’s conversations with Ocalan, just as they do with officially published wiretap transcripts.

Rejecting claims of undisclosed “secret minutes,” Dogan said: “We assert that this is false; no such information was provided to us or shared publicly by the commission. Transparency in this matter must not be compromised.”

Dogan also criticized what she described as inadequate political commitment from the government, insisting that democratization steps cannot be delayed and that a democratic opposition—especially the Republican People’s Party (CHP)—must contribute to the peace initiative.

The spokesperson further called for broader access to Ocalan for political figures, civil society, journalists, and academics. She emphasized that peace and democratization require “a collective will,” and lamented that not all members of the commission were allowed to join the Imrali visit.

Dogan also renewed her party’s demand for the release of former HDP Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtas and all defendants in the “Kobani Conspiracy Case,” citing the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and Türkiye’s Constitutional Court.

In a far-reaching interview with the Mezopotamya Agency (MA), SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed that indirect communication channels exist between The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) institutions and Abdullah Ocalan, describing the exchange of letters as an appropriate method under the circumstances.

Abdi said that certain critical questions—particularly those concerning the presence of northern fighters and PKK members—can only be resolved by Ocalan himself. “The solution is linked to Imrali’s call,” Abdi stated, urging dialogue between them and Imrali as an essential component of regional stability.

Speaking from Hasakah, Abdi insisted that Türkiye “should not be afraid” of direct engagement with Ocalan, arguing that such dialogue would serve Türkiye’s long-term national interests.

He connected the situation in Syria directly to the renewed “Peace and Democratic Society Process” in Türkiye, stating that easing tensions in Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria) is inherently tied to the Kurdish issue within Türkiye’s borders.

Abdi also revealed that Ocalan had expressed a desire for officials from Western Kurdistan to visit Imrali. “We also need this,” he said, adding that such a visit would benefit Türkiye as well.

Asked whether SDF leadership would visit Türkiye, Abdi responded openly: “There is no problem for us. Since this would contribute positively to the solution, why shouldn’t we go?”

Abdi confirmed that channels of discussion already exist between DAANES and Türkiye, though no formal agreement has been reached.

“There is an exchange of views regarding Syria. This is a good thing,” he said, adding that the goal is to elevate these contacts to an official track.

He acknowledged Türkiye’s stated security concerns but underscored DAANES grievances concerning the occupations of Afrin, as well as the displacement of local populations.

“We want to resolve these issues with Türkiye,” Abdi said, arguing that integrating SDF fighters into Syria’s national security framework would contribute to stability on both sides of the border.

He rejected Türkiye’s portrayal of the SDF as a threat.

“We are the ones under attack. We are the ones whose land has been occupied,” he stated, emphasizing that solving internal Syrian issues would ultimately support regional peace and security.

Abdi also highlighted the persistent threat posed by ISIS, despite the decline of the group’s territorial control.

He cited a recent attack that killed 15 SDF fighters, ongoing escape attempts from prisons, and the extremist group’s efforts to exploit security gaps across Syria.

Abdi emphasized that the Al-Hol camp remains a major security concern, urging continued international support to prevent ISIS families from reorganizing.

The SDF commander reiterated the DAANES’s position that they seek a decentralized Syrian state rather than separation.

“We want a decentralized Syria,” he said, with local populations in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and other regions electing their own military, administrative, and security representatives.

“This is not fragmentation. It strengthens Syria,” Abdi argued, underscoring that decentralization honors the sacrifices made by all communities during the conflict.

Reflecting on the broader Kurdish struggle, Abdi described the Battle of Kobani as the most decisive moment of the Western Kurdistan revolution, recalling how Kurds from all four parts of Kurdistan and international allies united to defeat ISIS.

Abdi concluded with a message addressed directly to the Turkish people:

“The strengthening of North and East Syria and the SDF, and their joining the Syrian army, will bring peace to Türkiye. On this basis, let us advance relations together on a new foundation, in a strong and equal manner.”