Iraqi security forces thwart suicide attack in Diyala during Ashura ritual

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi security forces prevented a suicide bomber from detonating himself among the Ashura procession in Diyala province, the military media said.

The alleged suicide bomber intended to carry out the attack among the Shiite pilgrims in the north of the province, a statement released by Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji read on Tuesday.

The military official did not reveal the identity of the attacker.

He decided to blow himself up once the security forces arrived at the scene, trying to arrest the attacker, the Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Millions of Shiites have so far taken part in the religious processions, marking the 10th-day mourning for the killing of the seventh-century Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

Across different Iraqi provinces, the Shiite followers observe the religious event.

The government previously announced a security plan in the country to prevent terrorist attacks.

However, ISIS was territorially announced defeated by the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region forces with the support of the international coalition, the extremist group is still capable of carrying out a low-level insurgency, according to security officials and experts.

The Iraqi forces regularly launch sweeping operations in the country's remote areas, in which the group's remenants are believed to operate.