SDF Forces Start Withdrawing from Western Hasakah as Part of SDF-Damascus Agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The streets of western Hasakah are entering a new security phase as a carefully negotiated redeployment begins to reshape the balance of forces, signaling the first visible steps of an agreement now moving from dialogue to action.

On Tuesday, Akram Salih, Kurdistan24 correspondent in Hasakah, disclosed detailed information regarding the latest security developments and the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government.

According to Salih, within the framework of an understanding with Damascus, the SDF is set to withdraw from western Hasakah, with local internal security forces taking their place. He said that in the near term, SDF units will leave areas in the western districts of Hasakah.

He explained that this move comes as part of the implementation of the agreement reached between the SDF leadership and the government in Damascus.

Addressing how the security vacuum will be filled, Salih stated: “In place of the SDF, the internal security forces will be deployed.”

He added that, under the terms of the agreement, internal security will remain inside the city of Hasakah and assume responsibility for protecting the city, without Syrian army forces entering the urban area.

Salih also noted that the process is still in the negotiation phase and that the agreement has not yet been implemented one hundred percent.

He said: “If the understandings are implemented as agreed and in full, then by the fifteenth of this month all closed roads will be reopened, especially the reopening of the Kobani road, which will be an important step for civilians.”

In further remarks, Salih highlighted the expected impact of the agreement on the city of Kobani, stating: “If the agreement is fully implemented, Syrian government forces will withdraw from the surroundings of Kobani, and the administration and protection of the cities will be handed to the internal security forces.”

As discussions continue and phased steps move forward, the unfolding redeployment in western Hasakah marks a pivotal stage in translating the SDF–Damascus understanding into changes on the ground.