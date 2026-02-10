Iraq Thwarts Cross-Border Captagon Smuggling Network in Coordinated Syria Operation

According to the intelligence service, the operation was based on precise intelligence and continuous monitoring across several countries in the region, and was conducted in close coordination with Syrian security authorities.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced on Tuesday the successful dismantling of an international drug trafficking network, following a coordinated security operation carried out in Syria.

According to the intelligence service, the operation was based on precise intelligence and continuous monitoring across several countries in the region, and was conducted in close coordination with Syrian security authorities. As a result, five members of the network were arrested while planning to smuggle large quantities of Captagon pills from Syria into Iraq in multiple stages.

Security forces seized more than 200,000 Captagon pills during the operation, dealing a significant blow to the network’s trafficking activities and preventing the drugs from reaching Iraqi markets.

The announcement comes amid intensified regional efforts to combat the Captagon trade. On January 15, Syria’s Interior Ministry said anti-narcotics authorities in Syria and Iraq had seized 2.5 million Captagon pills during joint security operations in both countries. Those raids led to the arrest of two suspects in Syria and one in Iraq, following what officials described as systematic intelligence work and close cooperation between Damascus and Baghdad.

The earlier operation took place in the Syrian governorates of Homs and Rural Damascus, as well as inside Iraqi territory. Syrian state media described it as a major breakthrough that disrupted one of the network’s main trafficking routes and weakened its logistical capabilities.

Captagon, a powerful synthetic stimulant, became Syria’s largest illicit export during the civil war that began in 2011, with revenues from the trade long linked to organized criminal networks. Since the fall of former president Bashar Assad, Syria’s new authorities have reported a series of large-scale drug seizures, signaling a stepped-up campaign against narcotics trafficking.

Despite these gains, neighboring countries continue to intercept major shipments, highlighting the scale of the challenge. Iraqi officials say the latest arrests reflect growing regional coordination and a firm commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of cross-border drug trafficking.