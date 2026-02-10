KRG Offers 20% Electricity Bill Discount for e-Psûle Users

Under the incentive, any household that pays its electricity bill electronically via e-Psûle during the 30-day period will qualify for the discount, regardless of whether the payment is for an existing balance or a new bill issued under the Runaki project.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Households in the Kurdistan Region can receive a 20% discount on their next electricity bill by paying through the newly launched e-Psûle digital platform between February 10 and March 12, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Tuesday.

Under the incentive, any household that pays its electricity bill electronically via e-Psûle during the 30-day period will qualify for the discount, regardless of whether the payment is for an existing balance or a new bill issued under the Runaki project.

For example, a household that pays 200,000 Iraqi dinars through e-Psûle during the promotion period will receive a 40,000-dinar deduction on its next electricity bill. If the subsequent bill totals 40,000 dinars or less, the balance will be fully cleared.

The discount was announced alongside the official launch of e-Psûle, a unified digital platform designed to modernize government payments and services. The launch ceremony was attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Ali al-Allaq, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, and business leaders from across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Speaking at a panel titled “Digital Journey: From Vision to Implementation,” Prime Minister Barzani described e-Psûle as a major national achievement that enables citizens to securely and conveniently pay government bills and access public services online.

“Our goal with these digital projects is not only to enable people to receive their salaries through banks, but also to make their lives easier by allowing them to access all government services digitally,” Barzani said, adding that the 20% electricity discount is intended to encourage citizens to adopt digital payments and use energy more efficiently.

Barzani emphasized that e-Psûle works in synergy with other reforms, including the Runaki project and personal bank accounts, allowing citizens to pay bills without visiting government offices or waiting in long lines. He also highlighted ongoing banking sector reforms as a cornerstone of the Kurdistan Region’s digital transformation.

The Prime Minister noted that the Runaki project has already provided 24-hour electricity to 70–80% of the population, with full coverage expected by summer. He stressed that e-Psûle will enhance transparency, improve government oversight, and simplify access to essential services such as electricity and water.

The e-Psûle platform is a key part of the KRG’s broader reform agenda, aiming to streamline financial transactions, promote digital banking, and improve the quality of public services across the Kurdistan Region.