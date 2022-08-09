‘The Bangladeshis work happily and with dignity in Kurdistan Region’: Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Trade and Investment seminar between Kurdistan Region and Bangladesh was launched Tuesday in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil.

“We have very good relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and we want to improve these relations,” Bangladeshi Ambassador to Baghdad Amdi Fadloul told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent. “Today’s trade and investment seminar here in Erbil is our embassy’s initiative to strengthen these relations.”

“We consider Kurdistan Region a very good place for potential opportunities to improve the trade and investment relations,” Fadloul added.

Fadloul revealed that “the number of Bangladeshis working in Iraq is estimated to be around 5000, with a pretty good number working in the Kurdistan Region.”

He pointed out that “the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been giving the Bangladeshis quite a good support,” revealing that “they are receiving all sorts of support from the government and their employers.”

“The Bangladeshis work happily and with dignity in Kurdistan Region; they have no serious complaints,” the ambassador added.

The Ambassador mentioned that there were Bangladeshis in the Kurdistan Region with no valid documents to stay here and that during his last visits to the region, he solved the issue with the KRG. “The KRG provided them with work permits and visas to continue to stay and work here.”

“Bangladesh is very good at producing medical products, and several Kurdish companies import medicines from Bangladesh to the Kurdistan Region,” said Fadloul.

“The KRG is ready to support the Bangladeshi people working in the Kurdistan Region, protect them and facilitate their stay in the region,” said Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw at the seminar. “The Bangladeshis are peaceful and have had no problems in the region.”

Khoshnaw described developing the trade relations with Bangladesh as “the right step forward to create business opportunities for the Bangladeshi companies in the Kurdistan Region.”