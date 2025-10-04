Erbil Civil Defense: Negligence Sparked Blaze at Erbil Gas Station

A massive fire at an Erbil gas station, which caused no deaths, was due to the owner ignoring repeated safety warnings, the Civil Defense announced.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A massive and ferocious fire that erupted at a gas station in Erbil’s densely populated Fermanberan neighborhood on Saturday was the direct result of the station’s failure to adhere to safety regulations, despite having received multiple prior warnings, the Erbil Civil Defense announced.

In a press conference held near the scene of the blaze, spokesperson Shakhawan Saeed confirmed that the incident, which caused extensive material damage and several slight injuries, was a preventable disaster.

While a swift and large-scale response from firefighting teams prevented any fatalities and brought the inferno under control in just 35 minutes, officials have vowed to take decisive legal action, including fines and the permanent closure of the business, sending a stark message about the grave consequences of ignoring public safety protocols.

The incident began on Saturday when a large fire broke out at the gas station, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky and sparking panic in the surrounding residential area.

The situation was exceptionally volatile, as the station housed highly flammable materials, including large quantities of gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), alongside an active generator.

The rapid and professional response of the Erbil Civil Defense was critical in averting a much larger catastrophe.

Speaking to reporters, spokesperson Shakhawan Saeed detailed the scale of the emergency operation. "We were able to control the fire in 35 minutes with the participation of 11 civil defense teams," he stated. He praised the efforts of his personnel while acknowledging the risks they faced, noting that "as a result, two of our employees were slightly injured."

He expressed profound relief that the incident did not result in any loss of life. "A fire incident occurred at a gas station in the city of Erbil, thank God there were no fatalities," Saeed said, confirming that while several cars were completely destroyed in the blaze, the human cost was limited to a few slight injuries among civilians and his own staff.

While the formal investigation is still underway, Saeed provided a clear and confident preliminary assessment of the fire's origin, placing the blame squarely on improper procedures during a routine but high-risk operation.

"The main cause of the incident was the method of unloading the gasoline," he explained. "After the investigations, we will provide more clarification, but we are one hundred percent certain that the incident occurred while unloading the gasoline, because the fuel was close to the generator and the LPG gas, a fire may have started."

This dangerous proximity of a highly combustible fuel transfer to an active generator and a large LPG tank created a tinderbox environment where a single spark could lead to disaster.

Crucially, the spokesperson revealed that this was not a tragic accident born of a momentary lapse in judgment, but the predictable outcome of a consistent and documented pattern of negligence.

He stated that the Civil Defense directorate had been aware of the safety deficiencies at this specific location and had attempted to compel the owners to comply with the law. "Our instructions for such places are clear," Saeed emphasized, "so unfortunately, after we had warned that place several times, it did not adhere to the conditions and instructions, and that incident resulted."

This failure to comply extended beyond operational procedures to the very location of the gas station itself. Saeed highlighted a critical violation of urban planning and safety regulations, explaining that the business was operating in dangerously close proximity to residential homes.

"Our conditions and instructions for these places are based on international standards and are specified. Gas stations must be at least 150 to 500 meters away from houses," he clarified.

This revelation raises broader questions about municipal oversight and the enforcement of zoning laws designed to protect citizens. In a significant move, Saeed appeared to shift a portion of the responsibility for this specific violation to the authorities who permitted the station to operate in that location in the first place.

"The party that gave them the license is responsible in that regard," he stated, suggesting a potential systemic failure in the licensing and inspection process that allowed such a hazardous business to be established in a residential neighborhood.

In the wake of the fire, the authorities have pledged to hold the gas station's owners fully accountable. Saeed was unequivocal about the consequences, stating that, "Regarding today's incident, legal action will be taken against that gas station, both with a fine and with closure."

This dual penalty of a financial sanction and the permanent revocation of its operating license is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent to other businesses that might be tempted to cut corners on safety.

Despite the severity of Saturday's blaze, the Erbil Civil Defense spokesperson took the opportunity to place the incident within a broader and more positive statistical context, highlighting the directorate's overall success in reducing fire-related emergencies in the capital.

"This year, fire incidents have decreased by 40% compared to last year," Saeed announced. He noted that this downward trend was particularly pronounced in the specific category of gas station fires, which have seen a dramatic reduction.

"For gas station fires, last year we had 16 cases, and this year, including this incident, we have had four cases of fires," he explained.

This data suggests that the general state of fire safety and prevention in Erbil has been improving significantly, likely due to the very inspection campaigns and warnings that the owners of the destroyed station chose to ignore.

As the residents of the Fermanberan neighborhood recover from the shock of the incident and the cleanup of the charred remains of the gas station and incinerated vehicles begins, the focus now shifts to the promised legal and regulatory follow-up.

The fire serves as a stark and visceral reminder of the immense dangers posed when commercial interests are prioritized over public safety, and of the critical importance of enforcing the standards and regulations designed to prevent such preventable disasters in a rapidly growing and developing city.