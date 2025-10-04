Erdogan Welcomes Hamas Response as a “Crucial Step Toward Lasting Peace”

President Erdogan welcomed Hamas's response to Trump's ceasefire plan as a "significant step toward lasting peace" while urging Israel to halt attacks, as Israeli airstrikes resumed across Gaza hours after the announcement.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, hailed Hamas’s official response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal as a “foundational and significant step toward achieving lasting peace.” His remarks came amid renewed Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip, despite international appeals for restraint following Trump’s call for an immediate halt to hostilities.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Erdogan wrote, “Hamas’s response to the call for a ceasefire in Gaza is a fundamental and important step toward attaining a lasting peace.” He reiterated his demand for the immediate cessation of Israel’s attacks and called for full adherence to the ceasefire framework proposed by Washington.

“The necessary steps must be taken without delay to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to establish lasting peace,” Erdogan said. “It is time to end this massacre that has deeply wounded the conscience of humanity.”

The Turkish President reaffirmed that Turkey “is mobilizing all its capacities to ensure that the negotiations produce the best possible outcome for the Palestinian people and that the two-state solution, supported by the international community, is fully implemented.”

Erdogan’s statement came as Turkey, alongside Egypt and Qatar, has been actively engaged in diplomatic mediation, advising Hamas on its response to Trump’s ceasefire initiative.

President Donald Trump’s peace plan includes several key elements: the release of all Israeli hostages, the return of the bodies of deceased captives, and the transfer of Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic authority supported by Arab and Islamic nations.

Late on Friday, Hamas officially delivered its response to Trump’s 20-point proposal, agreeing to several provisions while noting that other clauses require “further discussion.” One of the main points the group accepted is the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while expressing readiness to hand over the civil administration of Gaza to a sovereign, independent technocratic authority under national consensus.

Trump welcomed Hamas’s response on Truth Social, writing, “Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop bombing Gaza so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that.”

He emphasized that current talks aim to finalize the necessary details, adding, “This is not only about Gaza — it’s about long-sought peace in the Middle East.”

In a video message recorded from the Oval Office, Trump hailed Hamas’s move as “a very special and perhaps unprecedented day,” extending his gratitude to Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan “for their constructive roles in achieving this breakthrough.”

Trump’s comments reportedly caught the Israeli government by surprise. Israeli media outlets said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier dismissed Hamas’s reply as insufficient, insisting that Israel’s military operations in Gaza would continue until all “security objectives” were achieved.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a cautious statement on Saturday, saying, “In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first phase of President Trump’s plan for the release of all hostages.”

The Israeli army later confirmed that orders had been given to “elevate readiness for the execution of the first stage of the Trump plan,” while reiterating that “security precautions and operational preparedness remain fully active.”

Despite this, the Israeli Air Force continued its strikes overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning, targeting several neighborhoods across Gaza.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Baha Tubasi, reporting from Gaza, said that following Hamas’s announcement, many residents had gathered in the streets to celebrate what they believed was the dawn of peace. “People came out of their homes and danced in the streets,” Tubasi said. “But minutes later, Israeli fighter jets resumed airstrikes, shattering the brief hope for calm.”

According to local sources, dozens of civilians were killed and injured in renewed Israeli attacks on Saturday morning, as bombardments continued across multiple sectors of the besieged enclave.

This escalation came just hours after Trump’s call on Israel to halt its bombing campaign “so that the hostages can be released safely and quickly.” Despite Washington’s appeal, the Israeli army maintained artillery and air operations throughout the night.

Trump’s call for de-escalation, posted on Truth Social, read: “Based on Hamas’s latest statement, I believe they are ready for lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop bombing Gaza. At this moment, it’s far too dangerous to proceed with the rescue operations.”

Erdogan, Turkey, and the Role of Regional Mediators

President Erdogan’s endorsement of Hamas’s response aligned with ongoing diplomatic efforts by Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, all of which have been facilitating indirect negotiations between Hamas and international mediators. The Turkish leader emphasized that his government’s role was to ensure “a fair, sustainable peace that upholds the rights of the Palestinian people.”

“Turkey is committed to using all of its capabilities to help the talks yield results that serve justice and stability,” Erdogan stated. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be ignored any longer.”

The International Response

Global reactions to the new developments have been cautiously optimistic. The United Nations, Qatar, Egypt, and several European countries welcomed Hamas’s willingness to engage with Trump’s plan. The UN Secretary-General’s office described the move as “an encouraging step that should be seized to bring an end to the tragic conflict in Gaza.”

France’s President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach,” while Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the U.S. plan “the best chance for peace” and pledged full German support for Trump’s initiative.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Hamas’s acceptance marked “a significant step forward,” urging all parties to “implement the agreement without delay.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also declared that Hamas’s response “provides a real opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

While the diplomatic momentum has inspired cautious optimism, the situation on the ground remains volatile. The Gaza conflict, now approaching its second year, has claimed tens of thousands of lives — the vast majority of them women and children — and left the territory on the brink of humanitarian collapse.

As global attention turns to the next steps in the Trump plan, the dual reality of hope and continued suffering defines the moment. The world watches as diplomacy unfolds in Doha, Ankara, and Cairo, while Gaza’s skies remain filled with the sound of warplanes.

For many Palestinians, the question now is whether the promise of peace will finally translate into a tangible end to their suffering — or whether this moment, like so many before it, will fade under the weight of renewed violence.