Under Wintry Skies, Duhok's Night Market Draws Crowds with Local Goods and Holiday Spirit

Duhok's 4th New Year Night Market features 60 companies selling local goods, boosting tourism and youth employment through New Year's Eve.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Under the crisp, wintry skies of northern Iraq, the city of Duhok has transformed its evenings into a bustling tableau of light, commerce, and community spirit, launching the fourth consecutive edition of its New Year Night Market. This expansive commercial festival, which has rapidly evolved from a seasonal novelty into a cornerstone of the province’s winter economic calendar, marks a significant convergence of local ingenuity and international participation.

Organized through a strategic collaboration between the General Directorate of Tourism and the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the market has opened its gates to the public, creating a vibrant ecosystem where dozens of local and foreign companies are currently showcasing their wares.

The event serves not merely as a shopping destination but as a defiant celebration of life and resilience, drawing families out of their homes and into the cold night air to engage in a ritual of social connection and economic exchange that is redefining the winter tourism landscape of the Kurdistan Region.

The market, which commenced operations at the beginning of December and is scheduled to run continuously until New Year’s Eve, offers a distinct window into the shifting economic dynamics of the region. It functions as a litmus test for the growing capacity of domestic producers to compete on a stage often dominated by imports.

Among the sixty companies participating this year, a significant number represent the burgeoning local industrial and agricultural sectors of the Kurdistan Region. The stalls are laden with a diverse array of inventory ranging from domestic products and traditional Kurdish foods to intricate handicrafts and modern consumer goods.

This mixture provides a tangible demonstration of the region's productive capabilities, offering visitors a direct line to the manufacturers and farmers who form the backbone of the local economy.

For the residents of Duhok, the market has become a sanctuary of leisure and affordability. In an era of global inflation, the market’s pricing strategy—offering goods and necessities at rates noticeably cheaper than the standard market price—has proven to be a powerful draw.

Dozens of citizens and tourists flock to the venue nightly, creating a dense, energetic atmosphere that defies the dropping temperatures.

Rawand Akreyi, a local citizen traversing the aisles of the market, spoke to Kurdistan24 about the sensory and social appeal of the event. Akreyi emphasized the unique charm of the setting, noting that despite the weather being cold and wintry, the experience remains "very beautiful." For him, the true value of the gathering lies in the dominance of local craftsmanship.

"It is truly a very beautiful thing that all the products are local," Akreyi remarked, highlighting how the market serves as a venue where families can congregate to spend quality time together. He further contextualized the event as a pivotal development in the province's tourism sector, describing it as a mechanism "to show the beautiful face of Duhok to people."

This sentiment of local pride is echoed by Karker Mohammed, another citizen navigating the crowded stalls, who views the market as an educational platform as much as a commercial one.

Mohammed stressed the importance of the public’s engagement with the origins of the products they consume. "It is important for people to visit this market," he told Kurdistan24. "Its importance lies in the fact that they know where these products are made."

He pointed out that Duhok is home to several factories, companies, and brands that are actively producing goods within the province, and the night market provides a rare showroom where these entities can display their output directly to the consumer.

This visibility is crucial for building brand loyalty and fostering a sense of economic self-sufficiency among the population.

The vendors themselves are keenly aware of the market’s role in sustaining their livelihoods and promoting regional agriculture.

Salam Ekmaleyi, a veteran business owner who has participated in all four iterations of the New Year market, sees the event as a vital outlet for the premium agricultural produce of the highlands.

Ekmaleyi’s stall is a testament to the richness of Kurdistan’s soil, featuring domestic honey sourced from the renowned Barwari Bala region—an area celebrated for the purity and quality of its apiaries.

Alongside this liquid gold, he offers a selection of domestic products that read like a catalog of Kurdish heritage: walnuts, figs, almonds, and Kurdish raisins.

"This is the fourth New Year market to be opened, and I have participated in all four years," Ekmaleyi stated, underscoring the consistency and reliability the event offers to small business owners looking to connect with a broader customer base during the holiday season.

The diversity of the market extends beyond traditional agriculture to include the evolving tastes of the modern Kurdish consumer. Kamil Rekani, another business owner, has set up a station dedicated to fresh coffee, a commodity that has seen surging demand in recent years. Rekani’s operation is vertically integrated, with the goods sourced directly from his own factory.

He emphasized the mutual benefit inherent in the market structure. "These markets are very important and beneficial; people benefit from them as well," Rekani said. His approach involves direct engagement, providing samples to the passing crowds to entice them with the quality of his product. "We are here from the beginning to the end.

The goods are from our own factory; people visit and see the items," he explained, illustrating how the market facilitates a transparency between producer and consumer that is often lost in traditional retail environments.

Beyond the immediate transactions of buying and selling, the New Year Night Market has emerged as a significant engine for youth employment in the governorate.

The logistical demands of running sixty stalls, managing security, handling sales, and maintaining the venue for a month-long festival have created good job opportunities for dozens of youths in the region. In a time where youth unemployment remains a critical challenge, such events provide temporary but vital economic relief and professional experience for the younger generation.

As the nights grow longer and the year draws to a close, the Duhok New Year Night Market stands as a resilient symbol of the Kurdistan Region’s enduring spirit.

By blending the ancient traditions of the bazaar with modern commercial organization, the General Directorate of Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce have curated a space that does more than sell goods; it sells a vision of a self-reliant, culturally vibrant, and economically active Duhok.

As families bundle up against the cold to wander through the illuminated aisles, they are participating in a communal act that strengthens the social fabric of the city, proving that even in the depth of winter, the warmth of community and the promise of local industry can thrive.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Bewar Hilmi contributed to this report.