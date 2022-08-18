‘UNSDCF works with GOI and KRG toward durable solutions’: UN Humanitarian Coordinator

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On World Humanitarian Day, we recognize with appreciation and gratitude the efforts and contributions made by humanitarian workers in Iraq who have supported millions of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in recent years, read a statement on Thursday by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq Irena Vojackova-Sollorano on World Humanitarian Day.

“With humanitarian needs decreasing, humanitarian partners in Iraq are working jointly with the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to ensure a smooth transition from humanitarian assistance toward durable solutions efforts within the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperations Framework (UNSDCF) to which the government of Iraq and the UN Country Team are committed to,” read the statement.

The statement added that “World Humanitarian Day pays tribute to the world’s humanitarian workers who tirelessly provide life-saving assistance to people in need.”

“It is marked annually to memorialize the 22 colleagues who lost their lives in the attack on UN headquarters in Baghdad on August 19, 2003,” the statement concluded.