Turkish MIT neutralizes PKK leading member in Northeast Syria

Gulo was in charge of training the members of the PKK and the PKK-affiliated People's Defense Units (YPG) on using weapons and making bombs.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Mihyeddin Gulo, one of the administrators of the PKK training academy, killed in an operation carried out by Turkish MIT on Aug. 9 in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishlo. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized the head of the training academy of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Qamishlo, northeastern Syria, according to Turkish security sources on Sunday.   

“Mihyeddin Gulo, one of the administrators of the PKK training academy, was killed in an operation carried out by MIT on Aug. 9 in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishlo,” the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency.

Gulo was in charge of training the members of the PKK and the PKK-affiliated People's Defense Units (YPG) on using weapons and making bombs. 

Turkish security forces revealed that Gulo took an active role in the planning of many operations against the Turkish security forces and the PKK's fight against the Syrian National Army during Peace Spring and Olive Branch operations. 

“Gulo trained the members of PKK and YPG to conduct operations against the Turkish troops inside Turkey and Syria,” said Anadolu Agency. 

The Turkish MIT assassinated a top female member of the PKK in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province on July 28. 

An MIT hit squad killed Hatice Hezer in Sulaimani, Anadolu Agency reported without elaborating on the assassination date.

