Iraq Ready to Boost Oil Exports to Europe, Says Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday told Kurdistan24 that Iraq currently supplies around 15 percent of Europe’s oil and is prepared to increase exports if required, underscoring Baghdad’s growing role as a reliable energy partner for the continent.

Hussein made the remarks following a high-level meeting between a joint Iraqi–Kurdistan Region delegation and European Union (EU) officials during the fourth EU–Iraq Cooperation Council held in Luxembourg. The meeting was attended by Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in migration, trade, democracy, energy, and development. EU officials emphasized the bloc’s ongoing efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on a single source. The EU also commended Iraq’s efforts to repatriate citizens from Syria and announced an additional €8 million aid package.

Minister Hussein highlighted Iraq’s strategic role in supporting Europe’s energy security and noted that the country’s foreign relations have evolved beyond security issues to include vital areas of regional stability and economic cooperation.

The Kurdistan Region's crude oil exports have successfully ramped up to over 200,000 barrels per day, marking a critical step in the normalization of energy relations between Erbil and Baghdad after a crippling two-and-a-half-year shutdown.

According to detailed information obtained by the Kurdistan24 website, a steady flow of approximately 205,000 barrels of oil is now being transported daily from the Kurdistan Region's fields through the strategic Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The EU’s relationship with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region dates back to 2005, when it opened offices in Baghdad and Erbil. Since 2022, the Council of the European Union has invited joint delegations from both governments to attend its annual Cooperation Council meetings, reinforcing their growing partnership.