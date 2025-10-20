President Masoud Barzani Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy Ahead of Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

Expressing his pleasure at meeting the distinguished gathering, President Barzani reaffirmed that elections are a cornerstone of democracy and a means for people to determine their own destiny.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani met with a group of university professors, writers, journalists, artists, and athletes in Erbil on Monday, where he delivered a speech highlighting the importance of democratic values, constitutional rights, and the upcoming sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting the distinguished gathering, President Barzani reaffirmed that elections are a cornerstone of democracy and a means for people to determine their own destiny. “Elections are a matter of principle for us,” he said. “We firmly believe in this process.”

President Barzani recalled his call for elections during the 1991 uprising in Koya, describing it as a foundational principle for the Kurdistan Region. He reflected on the first free elections held in 1992, which laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Kurdistan Region’s institutions, and on Iraq’s first nationwide elections in 2005, following the adoption of a new constitution.

While expressing reservations about Iraq’s electoral law after 2010, Barzani stressed that participation in the elections remains a national duty. “We will take part in the elections in the public interest,” he said, voicing hope that the vote would set Iraq on the right path and advance constitutional progress.

Barzani reflected on the long struggle and sacrifices that led to the Region’s achievements, noting, “No one has questioned the accomplishments of the Kurdistan Region. These are the results of the blood of martyrs and the suffering of our nation.”

Turning to Iraq’s post-2003 political landscape, Barzani said the Kurdish leadership approached Baghdad with goodwill and determination to build a new, democratic Iraq, culminating in the 2005 constitution. “Although the constitution does not include everything we aspired to, it contains many positive elements. If implemented properly, it would have prevented many of the problems facing Iraq today,” he noted.

He criticized the persistence of centralist thinking in Baghdad, emphasizing, “We will not accept anything less than the constitution.”

Addressing economic and energy issues, Barzani voiced hope that the current tripartite agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the federal government, and international oil companies would succeed and form the basis for a comprehensive oil and gas law.

He warned of a growing culture of negativity aimed at weakening Kurdish self-confidence and national identity. “There are efforts to destroy national thought and to instill despair among our people,” he said, urging everyone to confront and reject this “dangerous trend.”

Regarding the ongoing election campaign, Barzani called for a peaceful, respectful process. “Everyone should be free to campaign and choose whom they vote for,” he said. “The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the KRG are focused on building a comprehensive infrastructure and creating a prosperous future for all the people of Kurdistan.”

President Barzani concluded by underlining the need for unity in forming the next KRG cabinet, saying that all political parties should be represented according to their electoral performance. “A broad-based government must be established before the Iraqi parliamentary elections to ensure stability and continuity,” he stated.