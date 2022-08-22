UAE envoy to Iran resumes duties after six years: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Tehran is set to resume his diplomat work in the Islamic Republic of Iran following six years of absence, the Gulf country’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday.

Ambassador Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi will return to Tehran as the UAE envoy “in the coming days”, the ministry added.

The normalization of diplomatic relations is to “advance bilateral relations” and “achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region,” according to the ministry.

The diplomatic ties broke down between the two countries after Abu Dhabi recalled its envoy in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, whose mission was attacked in 2016 in Iran after Riyadh executed Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr Al-Nimr.

Last week, Kuwait sent back its ambassador to Tehran as well in what seems to be part of the Gulf efforts to normalize relations with Tehran after years of tensions.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have held five rounds of normalization talks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. The talks are expected to continue.

In early July, the UAE and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to contain the rising number of intense dust storms that have battered the Middle East since the start of the year.