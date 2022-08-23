US urges Iraqi parties to resolve their differences peacefully

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday urged all Iraqi parties to solve their differences peacefully.



"We are closely monitoring reports of unrest in Baghdad today at the Supreme Judicial Council. We urge all parties to remain calm, abstain from violence, and resolve any political differences through a peaceful process guided by the Iraqi constitution," the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a Facebook post.

"We also call for those demonstrating to respect the proceedings and property of Iraq’s governmental institutions which belong to and serve the Iraqi people," the statement added.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Court on Tuesday decided to suspend the work of the Supreme Judicial Council, in reaction to the protests of the Sadrists outside the Supreme Judicial Council’s building.

Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr on Tuesday called on his supporters to withdraw from the building, and return to protests in front of the Iraqi parliament.