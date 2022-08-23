Politics

US urges Iraqi parties to resolve their differences peacefully

"We urge all parties to remain calm, abstain from violence, and resolve any political differences through a peaceful process guided by the Iraqi constitution."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A supporter of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr raises his portrait during a protest outside the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad on 23 August 2022 (Photo: AFP).FP)
A supporter of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr raises his portrait during a protest outside the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad on 23 August 2022 (Photo: AFP).FP)
Iraq US Embasy Baghdad Sadrist Movement Baghdad Protests Supreme Court Supreme Judicial Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday urged all Iraqi parties to solve their differences peacefully.

"We are closely monitoring reports of unrest in Baghdad today at the Supreme Judicial Council.  We urge all parties to remain calm, abstain from violence, and resolve any political differences through a peaceful process guided by the Iraqi constitution," the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a Facebook post.

"We also call for those demonstrating to respect the proceedings and property of Iraq’s governmental institutions which belong to and serve the Iraqi people," the statement added.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Court on Tuesday decided to suspend the work of the Supreme Judicial Council, in reaction to the protests of the Sadrists outside the Supreme Judicial Council’s building.

Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr on Tuesday called on his supporters to withdraw from the building, and return to protests in front of the Iraqi parliament.

 

 

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive