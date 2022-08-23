Politics

PM Masrour Barzani thanks outgoing Turkish Consul General

"Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Consul General for his work in the Kurdistan Region and strengthening ties between Erbil and Ankara."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Hakan Karacay, the Turkish Consul General to Erbil (Photo: KRG).
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Hakan Karacay, the Turkish Consul General to Erbil (Photo: KRG).
Kurdistan Turkey Turkish Consulate Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Hakan Karacay, the outgoing Turkish Consul General to Erbil, who visited the Prime Minister ahead of the end of his tenure in the role.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Consul General for his work in the Kurdistan Region and strengthening ties between Erbil and Ankara. He also wished him luck in his future roles.

The Consul General expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and coordination providing by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for the Turkish Consulate.

Turkey officially opened its consulate in the Kurdistan Region in 2010. Ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey substantially developed over the past years, namely in the energy and trade sector.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive