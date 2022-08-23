PM Masrour Barzani thanks outgoing Turkish Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Hakan Karacay, the outgoing Turkish Consul General to Erbil, who visited the Prime Minister ahead of the end of his tenure in the role.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Consul General for his work in the Kurdistan Region and strengthening ties between Erbil and Ankara. He also wished him luck in his future roles.

The Consul General expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and coordination providing by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for the Turkish Consulate.

Turkey officially opened its consulate in the Kurdistan Region in 2010. Ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey substantially developed over the past years, namely in the energy and trade sector.