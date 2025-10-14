KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani Urges Kurdish Unity and Strong Representation in Baghdad

Barzani stressed that the KDP is the guarantor of the Kurdish people’s achievements in Baghdad. “If the KDP is strong in Baghdad, Kurdistan will be strong,” he declared.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Nechirvan Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), delivered a speech during the party’s election campaign rally in Erbil on Tuesday, calling for Kurdish unity and strong representation in Baghdad to safeguard the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani welcomed the large gathering of supporters and emphasized that many of the ongoing issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government stem from the non-implementation of Iraq’s constitution. He underscored the need to uphold the constitution as the foundation for resolving disputes and ensuring justice for all components of Iraq.

“At this critical stage, the constitution must be enforced,” Barzani said. “To strengthen the rights of the Kurds, we must be united and strong in Baghdad.”

Expressing gratitude to KDP supporters, Barzani praised their role in the party’s previous electoral success. “I thank you all; you have brought the KDP to 800,000 votes, but this time our goal is to reach one million votes,” he stated, urging voters to mobilize for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Quoting President Masoud Barzani, he added, “President Barzani has taught us that the KDP is a tool, and Kurdistan is the goal for all of us.”

Barzani described the KDP as a symbol of progress and pride in Kurdistan’s modern history. “Wherever the KDP is present, there is prosperity,” he said, noting that the Kurdish people have entrusted the KDP with a mandate for development and stability.

Highlighting the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) achievements, he remarked, “What the KDP is doing in Erbil is not insignificant; it is a source of pride for all members and supporters of the KRG. The prosperity achieved so far is just the beginning of what the government will accomplish for the region in the future.”

He reaffirmed that peace, security, and coexistence remain the cornerstones of the KDP’s vision and leadership, emphasizing that political progress in Iraq must be achieved through democratic means. “Resolving issues and advancing the political process in Iraq must occur at the ballot box,” he said, encouraging citizens to participate in the upcoming elections.

Concluding his address, Barzani stressed that the KDP is the guarantor of the Kurdish people’s achievements in Baghdad. “If the KDP is strong in Baghdad, Kurdistan will be strong,” he declared, calling on all Kurdish parties to unite in the Iraqi capital to protect and promote the rights of the Kurdistan Region’s citizens.