"Unite with Syrian Army," Erdogan Tells SDF, Citing National Development

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday that the swift unification of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with the Syrian Arab Army would expedite Syria’s reconstruction process and strengthen its national cohesion. His remarks came as both Ankara and Damascus advanced an unprecedented rapprochement, following recent high-level talks in Türkiye’s capital that brought together the foreign, defense, and intelligence chiefs of both nations.

Speaking to journalists aboard his flight returning from the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, Erdogan stated that the integration of the SDF into the Syrian Army was a necessary and beneficial step. “The faster the Syrian Democratic Forces unite with the Syrian Army, the quicker Syria’s development efforts will advance,” he said, emphasizing that stability and unity are essential for the region’s recovery.

During the same conversation, Erdogan also addressed internal Turkish political issues, sharply criticizing CHP leader Özgür Özel over remarks made abroad. “Friends, CHP does not surprise us,” he said. “In the past, when they could not gain support from their own people, they sought it abroad. Even CHP’s own cadres struggle to understand what their leadership is planning.” He accused the opposition party of damaging Türkiye’s reputation internationally while his government “produces real results” within the country.

Responding to questions about alleged municipal corruption, Erdogan stressed that all cases of embezzlement and waste fall under the rule of law and would be prosecuted. “Our municipalities exist to serve the people, not for corruption, profit, or waste,” he said. “If there are judicial orders, the courts will act accordingly. We will ensure that public money is protected.”

Erdogan’s comments come amid an accelerated thaw in Turkish–Syrian relations after years of hostility. On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Ankara and Damascus are now maintaining “comprehensive contacts at all levels and in every field,” asserting that Syria’s security is inseparable from Türkiye’s.

In a post on his official X account, Fidan said, “We are in agreement with our Syrian brothers on the need to further strengthen our close coordination and cooperation to preserve and advance Syria’s gains.” He confirmed that the Ankara meetings involving both nations’ foreign, defense, and intelligence chiefs had addressed “all aspects of the strategic dimensions” of their relationship and included “concrete plans” for joint security.

“The Syrian administration possesses the determination and resolve to overcome the challenging trials it faces,” Fidan wrote, affirming that Türkiye would “continue to provide all forms of support” to its “Syrian brothers.”

His remarks followed the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement that a senior delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister General Marhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein al-Salamah had arrived in Ankara for talks on counterterrorism, border control, stability, and joint training initiatives.

Abu Qasra later expressed his gratitude in a statement on X, thanking Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for their “tangible efforts in supporting the reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Army.” He described the encounter as “a new and important milestone in enhancing cooperation and coordination between the Syrian and Turkish armies,” serving both nations’ mutual interests and contributing to “regional security and stability.”

Defense Minister Güler reinforced Türkiye’s evolving security posture during military exercises in Ankara on Saturday, declaring that the country “will not allow any terrorist organization to operate in the territory of our neighbors under any name.” He singled out the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), both of which Ankara considers affiliated.

Güler urged all armed factions linked to the PKK to “lay down their weapons immediately and unconditionally”, stressing that Türkiye would never permit them to “take root or act under different designations” in Syria or elsewhere. His statement echoed the call of Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned PKK founder, for the group to dissolve its armed wings.

These diplomatic shifts coincide with major developments inside Syria. SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi recently confirmed that his forces had reached an initial understanding with the Syrian Army on future integration and joint security coordination. Abdi said the discussions in Damascus — with the same defense and intelligence chiefs who later visited Ankara — had produced a “comprehensive agreement on a nationwide ceasefire” and the continuation of high-level political dialogue.

Abdi explained that both sides have initiated the first stage of understanding to integrate the SDF and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) into the Syrian Defense and Interior Ministries. He added that a joint military committee is preparing to travel to Damascus to finalize the technical and operational details.

The SDF leader further revealed that the United States had proposed the formation of a joint Syrian–SDF force to combat ISIS, a plan that both Damascus and the SDF accepted. This initiative, he noted, seeks to transform the anti-ISIS campaign into a national mission involving all legitimate Syrian institutions.

Abdi emphasized that the move could also help pave the way for easing international sanctions on Syria. He confirmed that both parties are working to include the provisions of the March 10 Agreement — which guarantee Kurdish cultural and political rights — in Syria’s future constitution.

Erdogan’s endorsement of the SDF–Army integration reflects Ankara’s broader strategy shift from confrontation to engagement, positioning Türkiye as a key broker in the region’s evolving security structure. While Ankara remains wary of Kurdish autonomy, its cooperation with Damascus — coupled with Washington’s facilitation of anti-ISIS coordination — represents a multi-layered realignment in northern Syria (Western Kurdistan).

As diplomatic, military, and intelligence channels between Türkiye and Syria deepen, regional actors appear to be converging toward a new framework for stabilization. This emerging coordination, encompassing the SDF–Damascus agreement, U.S.-led counterterrorism plans, and Türkiye’s outreach to Assad’s government, marks the most comprehensive reconfiguration of regional dynamics since the Syrian conflict began in 2011.

For Erdogan, the unification of the SDF with the Syrian Army is not merely a Syrian internal affair — it is a strategic step toward accelerating development, strengthening national unity, and securing the region’s future.