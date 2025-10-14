President Masoud Barzani, Albadil Alliance Leader Discuss Iraq’s Political Situation

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on Iraq’s current political landscape and underlined the importance of cooperation among national forces to ensure stability and progress.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met with Adnan Zurfi, leader of the Albadil Alliance, on Tuesday in Erbil’s Pirmam district to discuss the political situation in Iraq, the upcoming parliamentary elections, and coordination among political parties, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on Iraq’s current political landscape and underlined the importance of cooperation among national forces to ensure stability and progress.

Albadil Alliance, participating in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, is a political coalition formed by various political parties and activists from the Tishreen Revolution. The alliance includes the following parties: Iraqi Loyalty Movement, Iraqi Republican Gathering Party, Iraqi Economy Alliance/Economists, Enough Movement, the Independents’ Alliance, Iraqi Leadership Party, the National House, the Iraqi Communist Party, the National Civil Movement, Iraq Builders Movement, the National Independence Party, the Iraqi Intellectuals Movement, and the Democratic Current.

Zurfi, a prominent Iraqi political figure, was born in 1966 in the city of Najaf. He holds a degree in Islamic law from Alfik College, a leading institution of Islamic jurisprudence in Najaf. Zurfi’s political career spans several decades. He was appointed governor of Najaf in July 2004 by Paul Bremer, the administrator of the Coalition Provisional Authority, and later served as a member of the Iraqi Parliament.

In March 2020, Iraqi President Barham Salih designated Zurfi as prime minister following Mohammad Allawi’s withdrawal from the post. However, Zurfi later stepped down from forming the new government in April of that year.

The meeting in Erbil highlights the ongoing political dialogue between Kurdish and Iraqi leaders, aimed at addressing the country's challenges and promoting cooperation among key parties ahead of the elections.

The discussions in Erbil underscore the need for unity and collaboration to address Iraq's pressing challenges, including political instability, economic reform, and security concerns. By fostering dialogue, leaders aim to create a cohesive strategy to ensure the country's stability and pave the way for sustainable progress.