PKK-affiliated party member assassinated in Kifri

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A member of Tavgari Azadi party was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in front of his house in Kifri district of Sulaimani province, the local police confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

Suhail Khurshid, known as Mamosta Shamal, was a member of the Kurdistan Society Movement (Tavgari Azadi)’s leadership council. The party is affiliated with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

He was shot four times by an assailant, Garmiyan Police told Kurdistan 24, adding investigations into the killing had begun.

Khurshid has penned a number of books, concerning his hometown’s history.

No entity has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

The Kurdish party was established in 2014. It has offices in Kurdistan Region and disputed territories, eight of which are in Sulaimani province.

Fighting PKK since the mid-1980s, Ankara has claimed assassinations of alleged members of the PKK inside the Kurdistan Region numerous times.

At least four suspected PKK members were killed in a drone strike in late June in the district.

In July, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) claimed that it had assassinated a top female member of the Kurdish group in Sulaimani province.

Over 40,000 people have been killed since the Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials regularly call on the warring sides to take their fight away from the populated areas as it endangers the security and livelihoods of civilians.