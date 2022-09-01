Iraq's top court in session on dissolving Iraqi parliament: Source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court is currently in session with regards to ruling on a case about dissolving the Iraqi parliament, an informed source told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

The session came after the top court adjourned the ruling a few times. Most recently, it delayed holding the session on Tuesday due to the comprehensive curfew imposed on all Iraqi provinces after the deadly political instability the country witnessed.

The case regarding dissolving the current legislature has been brought up to the top court by the Sadrist Movement’s Secretary General Nassar Zughayer Al-Rubaie.

Following the mass resignation of the Sadrists' 73 parliamentarians, the movement's leader, Moqtada Al-Sadr has been calling for dissolving the parliament and holding a fresh snap election.

The call has been resisted by the cleric's rivals from the mainly pro-Iran Shiite Coordination Framework, which still attempting to hold a parliamentary session to elect a prime minister and president for the country.

The months-long political gridlock between the rivals turned bloody when the followers of the cleric stormed the Republican Palace after Al-Sadr announced he had quit politics in protest of the situation.

At least 30 supporters of Al-Sadr have been killed while over 500 others were injured due to the recent upheaval, according to the latest medical tallies.