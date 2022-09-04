PM Barzani inaugurates KRG Central Data Center

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani officially inaugurated the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Central Data Center at the Department of Information Technology (DIT) on Sunday.

“Three years ago, we promised to build the KRG’s first modern data center to host citizen and govt services,” Tweeted Barzani. “Today, that became a reality.

Barzani said, “the KRG now has the critical infrastructure necessary to leap into the digital future.”

“The KRG Central Data Center is an important information center for government employees, citizens, and public services in the Kurdistan Region and an information system that works in an advanced and secure digital manner,” read a press release by the KRG. “It helps the Kurdistan Regional Government agencies to provide their services to citizens in a modern and advanced manner.”

Following the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani underlined that “Digitization of services is an important part of the reform process of the KRG ninth cabinet, which will promote clarity and transparency, eliminate routine and bureaucracy and serve the citizens of the Kurdistan Region faster and better.”

“We are proud to have such an advanced information center, and it is a pleasure that the employees, engineers, and IT experts of this office are graduates of Kurdistan universities and have been able to establish and manage this advanced center,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that “this center is one of the products of the reform process and will provide a lot of assistance to government institutions, the private sector, and citizens in general, and we will see the results in the future.”

On Wednesday, Barzani officially inaugurated the first-ever digital driver’s license, marking a new stage in the government's digitalization efforts.

Barzani announced the new system in a presser held inside the General Directorate of Traffic in the capital Erbil, where he personally went through all the processes for obtaining a digital license.

“Now, I own a [digital driving] card,” Barzani said, adding that the process went smoothly.

Barzani said that the new system would be a “base” for collecting the population data and providing other digital services.

He said that the Kurdistan Region has transitioned to a digital system from excessive red-tape and paper-based procedures, adding "it is a new and modern stage."