‘The political situation in Iraq is on the verge of collapse’: Barbara Leaf

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The political situation in Iraq is on the verge of collapse, said Barbara Leaf, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, on Monday.

Leaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “the political situation in Iraq is on the verge of collapse” and “Problems can only be resolved through dialogue.”

She emphasized that “the Iraqi political parties can make the right decisions in Iraq's interests.”

“Security and stability in Iraq are among the priorities of the Biden administration,” said Leaf. “Iraq has played a positive role in the talks between the United States and Iran.”

The US Assistant Secretary of State confirmed that “the Joe Biden administration is closely monitoring the political situation in Iraq” while noting that “the voices of Muqtada al-Sadr and other leaders must be heard.”

“My presence in Iraq conveys a message from the US leadership,” said Leaf. “Washington is in contact with all Iraqi political parties to engage in dialogue and provide advice.”

She underlined that “the fundamental essence of inclusive democracy is that it contains opposing voices and does not tolerate exclusion.

“Without inclusiveness, there will eventually be a failure.”

She called on the Iraqi leaders to take advantage of this dialogue, as it is “the right path.”

"The political will among the Iraqis will lead to the formation of a government with full authority, and nothing prevents the leaders from sitting together," said Leaf.

Leaf pointed out, "Mr. Muqtada al-Sadr has followers and a large audience, and his voice with other leaders must be heard, but through dialogue to move forward; otherwise, Iraq would go toward slippery."

She pointed out, "We followed up last week’s violence and killings in Iraq," explaining that "this is a wake-up call for political leaders if they do not move towards dialogue and solution."

"Forty million Iraqis expect the best, and this is their right," she pointed out.

She stressed that "Iraq is a friend of America, and our partnership with it is real at the international and regional levels, and there are commonalities between us," calling on "Iraqi leaders to overcome the fundamental conflicts between them to reach the goal, which is to reach a solution."

Leaf is on a tour of the Middle East that began in Tunisia, after which she visited Israel and the West Bank before traveling to Jordan and then Baghdad, where she arrived on Sunday and met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. She will proceed onto Erbil before leaving the country on Sep. 9.

Read More: Senior State Department official to visit Erbil

Leaf’s visit to Iraq follows a phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Kadhimi last week. Biden stressed his strong support for Kadhimi and a “sovereign and independent Iraq.”