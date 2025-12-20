IAEA Chief Presses Iran for Nuclear Site Access Amid Disputes Over Damage Assessments

IAEA Chief Grossi demands access to Iranian nuclear sites to verify safety claims after US-Israel strikes, despite conflicting damage reports.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has formally insisted that Iranian authorities grant international inspectors access to the country's nuclear facilities, rejecting Tehran’s assertions that the sites are currently too unsafe to enter.

The demand, articulated in an interview on Saturday, highlights the widening gap between Western assessments of Iran's nuclear capabilities and the on-the-ground verification sought by the United Nations watchdog following recent military escalations.

In a statement to RIA Novosti on Saturday, Grossi emphasized that under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and Iran's comprehensive safeguards agreement, Tehran is legally obligated to facilitate inspections.

The IAEA chief dismissed the sufficiency of Iran's current refusal, which cites safety hazards as the primary obstacle to entry. "This, actually, is part of our dialogue," Grossi said. "Because they say: 'It is unsafe, one cannot get in there.' But in that case, you must admit inspectors so they can confirm that it is indeed impossible to get in there."

The push for renewed access comes amidst conflicting narratives regarding the status of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure following a series of military strikes earlier in the year.

The Pentagon has asserted that a U.S. military operation resulted in the "complete destruction" of Iran's nuclear facilities, inflicting a substantial setback to the country's capabilities. U.S. President Donald Trump reinforced this assessment, stating that it would take years for Tehran to restart its program.

However, Grossi cautioned against assuming the entirety of Iran's nuclear potential has been neutralized. He noted that the country’s infrastructure is far more extensive than the three high-profile facilities known for uranium enrichment, conversion, and reprocessing.

"Iran's nuclear program is not limited to this," Grossi told RIA Novosti. "Iran has a very developed nuclear program with a powerful scientific research component and a multitude of other facilities throughout the country."

Grossi pointed specifically to the Bushehr nuclear power plant and ongoing plans for the construction of new reactors—some reportedly in conjunction with Russia—as evidence that nuclear work continues across various vectors.

"Therefore, work continues in all these directions," he added, justifying the necessity for the Agency's continued presence and monitoring activities in the region.

The factual dispute over the extent of the damage remains stark.

While Washington claims total destruction, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has publicly contradicted the American assessment.

Jalali stated that the bombardments caused only "insignificant damage" to peaceful nuclear facilities and affirmed Tehran’s intention to continue developing its program. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also indicated on December 15 that discussions between Russia and Iran regarding the restoration of relations with the IAEA were underway.

The current diplomatic standoff is the aftermath of intense military exchanges that began six months prior.

According to the timeline outlined in the report, Israel launched an operation on the night of June 13, accusing Tehran of implementing a secret military nuclear program.

The offensive targeted atomic facilities, airbases, the general staff, and prominent nuclear physicists.

The situation escalated over a 12-day period of exchanged strikes, culminating in direct American involvement.

The U.S. conducted a "one-time attack" on Iranian nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. In retaliation, Tehran launched missile strikes on the U.S. Al Udeid Base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

Following the retaliation, Iranian officials declared they did not intend to move toward further escalation. President Trump subsequently expressed hope that Iran had "let off steam" through the strike in Qatar, suggesting that a path to peace and accord in the Middle East might now be possible.

Despite the cessation of active kinetic strikes, the verification gap remains. Grossi expressed hope that the current negotiations would yield results, framing the demand for access as a technical necessity rather than a political maneuver.

"This is exactly the dialogue we are conducting now, and I hope that we will manage to achieve some progress," he concluded.