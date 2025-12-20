Türkiye’s Justice Minister Vows to Protect Peace Process After Insults Targeting Leyla Zana

Türkiye’s justice minister said investigations have begun into insults targeting Leyla Zana, stressing that protecting the peace process is a top priority. Authorities are reviewing evidence to pursue legal action against those responsible.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the protection of the peace process stands at the forefront of the government’s priorities, announcing the launch of detailed administrative and judicial investigations into slogans and insults directed at prominent Kurdish politician Leyla Zana.

In remarks addressing the incident, Tunc stressed that everyone wishes to see Türkiye’s “terror-free” process succeed, warning that no stance or behavior should be allowed to undermine this path. He said that, at such a sensitive stage, all parties and citizens must act responsibly to prevent actions that could harm social calm and stability.

The justice minister called on the public to avoid provocation during reactions and responses, cautioning that escalation would only damage the peace process. He underlined the importance of prioritizing the interests of the people and the country, without falling into cycles of tension or polarization that could threaten public order.

On the legal front, Tunc confirmed that relevant institutions are actively reviewing audio recordings and detailed aspects of the incident in which insults were directed at Zana. He said these steps aim to ensure that legal accountability is pursued against those responsible for such conduct.

His comments came as Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli also condemned the insults, describing them as unethical behavior that does not serve Türkiye’s unity.

At the same time, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the insults targeting Zana, urging the authorities and relevant institutions to carry out investigations. The party said the language used during a football match reflected a racist and fascist mindset, rejecting attempts to normalize such expressions under the guise of sport.

The controversy traces back to Dec. 16, during a football match between Bursaspor and Somaspor, when chants and slogans from Bursaspor supporters were directed at Leyla Zana. The incident unfolded amid renewed efforts to revive dialogue and the peace process in Türkiye, heightening concerns over actions that could obstruct those efforts.

Officials say preventing further tension remains a key objective, as the government seeks to avoid any developments that might hinder initiatives aimed at dialogue, stability, and social cohesion.