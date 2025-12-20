Iraq Identifies Thousands of Families Receiving Welfare Illegally Following Digital Audit

Iraq's Ministry of Labor uses new digital systems to identify 380,000 families receiving welfare illegally, vowing to recover funds under debt laws.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has uncovered a massive network of benefit fraud involving hundreds of thousands of families, officials announced, following the implementation of a new digital cross-referencing system designed to vet the eligibility of social welfare recipients.

According to a detailed report released by the Ministry and carried by the official Iraqi News Agency, approximately 380,000 families have been identified as receiving social welfare salaries despite not meeting the legal requirements for such aid.

The disclosure marks a significant development in the government's efforts to reform its social safety net and ensure that state funds are reserved for the truly destitute rather than those with undisclosed income streams or financial stability.

The discovery was made possible through a comprehensive technological overhaul of the Ministry’s data systems.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced the completion of a major electronic networking project that now links its internal databases with those of three other key government ministries and several financial institutions.

This digital integration has allowed for the immediate and automated cross-referencing of beneficiary data, exposing discrepancies that had previously gone undetected in a paper-based or siloed administrative environment.

Hassan Khawam, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, told the official Iraqi News Agency that the scale of the ineligibility was vast.

He specified that the Ministry has successfully linked its network with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health, specifically utilizing data from the Deceased Section of the Health Ministry to purge records of those who have passed away but whose families may still be claiming benefits.

Furthermore, the electronic link extends to various banks, providing authorities with a clearer picture of the financial standing of applicants.

Khawam highlighted the Ministry’s pioneering role in government modernization, noting that the Ministry of Labor is the first Iraqi ministry to have fully worked on and implemented this level of digitization. It is this technological advancement that has facilitated the rigorous auditing process now reshaping the welfare rolls.

Through the process of cross-referencing data between these newly connected entities, officials were able to isolate specific demographic profiles of those violating the system.

The audit revealed that among the 380,000 families flagged, there are numerous instances where the household’s financial reality directly contradicts the criteria for social assistance.

Khawam clarified that widespread violations included cases where the head of the household was found to be drawing a government employee salary, a fact previously undeclared to welfare administrators.

The data also exposed other disqualifying factors within these households.

The cross-checks revealed instances where the spouse of the beneficiary is a retired individual collecting a pension, or where the spouse is employed under a contract.

Additionally, the system identified cases where the wife herself is a salaried employee, which, when combined with other household income, would disqualify the family from receiving poverty-based social welfare salaries.

Beyond the broad figure of 380,000 families, the Ministry provided granular data regarding individuals who are in "good financial standing" yet continue to draw from the state’s limited social welfare budget.

The report indicated that more than 14,000 specific individuals fall into this category.

Breaking down this figure, the Ministry’s statistics show that 14,562 of these individuals are either employed in the private sector or are otherwise financially secure.

Within this group, 8,500 persons were identified as working in the private sector while simultaneously holding social security status.

The existence of social security records for these individuals provided the Ministry with irrefutable proof of their employment, thereby invalidating their claims to unemployment or poverty assistance.

In addition to the algorithmic detection of fraud through database linking, the Ministry has also relied on civic engagement to identify violators.

The report noted that 6,062 persons confirmed to be in good financial standing were brought to the Ministry’s attention through direct reports from citizens.

These tips were processed via the number 1080, a hotline established to allow the public to report suspected cases of welfare abuse, demonstrating a dual approach of high-tech auditing and community sourcing to clean up the welfare rolls.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has emphasized that the identification of these illegal recipients is only the first step in a broader accountability process. The government has signaled its intent to not only halt these payments but to actively recoup the losses incurred by the state treasury.

In his concluding remarks to the state news agency, Khawam emphasized the legal ramifications for those found to have abused the system.

He stated that all funds received illegally by these ineligible persons will be subject to recovery. The Ministry intends to utilize the "Government Debt Collection" Law to enforce the repayment of these monies.

This legal framework provides the state with the mechanism to pursue debts owed to the public sector, ensuring that the resources allocated for the poor are returned to the government’s coffers after being diverted by those in the private sector or government employment who falsely claimed financial need.