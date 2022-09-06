SDF arrests suspected ISIS financier in Hasakah city

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition arrested a wanted ISIS financier in al-Qamishli street in Syria's al-Hasakah province.

“The operation targeted the house of a wanted man in al-Qamishli street in al-Hasaka and his money-transfer office located in al-Mufti neighborhood,” the SDF General Command said in a statement.

“The arrestee was responsible for facilitating the funding of ISIS cells and their leaders in the regions of NE (northeast) Syria.”

Moreover, smart tabs and electric equipment were confiscated.

Also earlier last week, the SDF arrested one ISIS suspect in the Ghweiran (Ghwayran neighborhood) in Hasaka city.

With the help of the US-led coalition, the SDF regularly carries out raids against suspected ISIS cells in the region.

On August 25, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) launched the Operation Humanity and Security operation in Syria’s al-Hol camp on August 25, arresting many ISIS suspects, and freeing one Yezidi woman.

Moreover, four chained up women also were freed from a suspected ISIS prison.

"Liberating these women demonstrates our SDF partners’ tireless efforts & commitment to keeping NE Syria safe and secure," the US-led coalition said in a tweet.